Trump admits to arresting political opponents if he returns to the White House | America

August 31, 2023
Matt Carlson

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he could jail his political opponents if re-elected to the White House. The statements were made during an interview with right-wing radio host Glenn Beck, who questioned the Republican candidate about a promise he made in 2016 when he said he would “arrest” presidential candidate Hillary Clinton if elected.

