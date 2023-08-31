Trump admits to arresting political opponents if he returns to the White House | America

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he could jail his political opponents if re-elected to the White House. The statements were made during an interview with right-wing radio host Glenn Beck, who questioned the Republican candidate about a promise he made in 2016 when he said he would “arrest” presidential candidate Hillary Clinton if elected.

“Do you regret not arresting Clinton? If you were president again, would you arrest people?” asked Glenn Beck. “The answer is no, because that’s what they want to do to us,” Trump replied.

The former president has now been charged with a total of 91 crimes in four court cases, including allegedly trying to manipulate the 2020 election results in Georgia and illegally keeping classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Accounts cited by the US press indicate that if he is convicted of all the charges he faces a total of 717 years in prison. Trump claims he is innocent and a target of political persecution.

During the interview, Donald Trump called Democrats and his opponents in general “sick, bad people” and held US President Joe Biden personally responsible for the processes he was targeting.