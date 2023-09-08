“The war is decreasing, we recognize this fact,” says Zelensky

“SWe are not in paradise, Russia is saving us from paradise. They are blocking our counterattack,” the Ukrainian president was quoted by France Presse (AFP) as saying at a conference in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian head of state also pointed to “more complex and slow-moving” processes from the West when it comes to sanctions or arms deliveries.

“The war is diminishing and we recognize this fact,” he said.

And he continued: “What’s the next step in the counterattack?” If stakeholders ask us that, my answer would be that our actions today would be faster than new sanctions targeting Russia.

Ukraine continues to complain about the slow pace of retaliatory measures (sanctions) aimed at slowing down the Russian war effort.

Zelensky reiterated that the Ukrainian military would also advance faster if the West quickly provided long-range munitions, making it possible to attack Russian rear defenses and logistics.

“A specific weapon has a specific impact. If it is more powerful and has a longer range, the counterattack will be faster,” he highlighted.

Western allies have provided these types of munitions only in a very phased manner, fearing that Kyiv will use them to bomb Russian territory, which could lead to an escalation of the conflict.

Likewise, Ukraine has complained for months about the slow pace of negotiations over the delivery of F-16 fighter jets, while the country has only small, aging Soviet-era aircraft.

After months of discussions and waiting for the “green light” from Washington, several dozen of these North American planes will be provided by European countries, but it will be several months before they arrive in the skies of Ukraine, especially, taking into account the training. The era of pilots.

Zelensky’s words followed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, where he praised the progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, while also announcing a new aid package for Ukraine worth a thousand million dollars (about 933). million euros at current exchange rates), the next day, new funding from the Department of Defense was added for military aid worth $600 million (about 560 million euros).

The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east and south, launched in June, is facing difficulties in advancing due to Russian air superiority, but also to a complex defense line, especially towards the Sea of ​​Azov, made up of trenches, mines and mines. Anti-tank traps.

However, Ukraine hopes to open a breach in the Robotyn region in the south after it deems the village strategic. Moscow has yet to withdraw in this area and reports daily fighting.

