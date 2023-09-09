A magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Morocco was felt in Portugal

According to the German Geological Research Center (GFZ), a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Morocco this Friday night. As quoted by Reuters. Reports on social media indicate that the earthquake was felt in countries such as Portugal, Spain, Mali or Algeria. The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) confirmed that the earthquake was felt in several places in Portugal and no damage was reported. According to the organization, the earthquake, “so far, has not caused personal or material damage and the maximum intensity III/IV (modified Mercalli scale) was felt in the municipalities of Castro Marim, Faro, Lule, Portimão, Vila Real de Santo. Antonio (Faro), Cascais, Lisbon, Torres Vedras, Vila Franca de Xira (Lisbon), Almada, Setubal and Sines (Setubal)”. “It was also felt with less intensity in the municipalities of Coimbra (Coimbra), Albufeira, Olhão, Silves (Faro), Alengar, Lures, Mafra, Oiras, Sintra, Amadora, Odivelas (Lisbon), Santo Tirso, Vila Nova de Gia. (Porto ), Santiago do Cacém, Seixal and Sesimbra (Setúbal), says the IPMA, which has agreed to the possibility of publishing new reports on the subject.

The 11:11 p.m. quake, recorded by the National Seismic Network stations, was centered about 65 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh. According to Moroccan media, the earthquake brought many people to the streets of Casablanca, Rabat, Marrakesh and Agadir. Telephone lines were disconnected. A second tremor of magnitude 4.9 was reported northeast of Taroudant (200 kilometers south of Marrakesh) around 11:30 p.m. The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, said the quake was centered in the city of Igil. The same sources reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers. See also IMF says Russia could go bankrupt due to sanctions - Observer According to witnesses quoted by the Efe agency, the tremors were felt in northern cities such as Larache, 550 kilometers from the epicenter, and in Casablanca and Rabat, 300 and 370 kilometers away. themselves from a second possible earthquake.

Sofia Catala, a Spanish woman who lives in the center of Marrakesh, explained to Efe that “the ground started to move like a bomb attack” during the earthquake. “I thought the building was collapsing and now everyone is out on the street in their pajamas,” he added. From the street minutes after the quake, Katala pointed out that all the occupants of her building were displaced by the tremors, and that rails and other objects fell from balconies, but that she did not see any buildings around her with significant damage. .