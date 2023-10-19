The Sakharov Prize was awarded to young Iranian Mahza Amini

The Sakharov Prize distinguishes the protection of human rights. In addition to amino, This year’s award also highlighted the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement of Iran.





“The sixteenth of September 2022 is a day that will live in infamy for the brutal murder of 22-year-old Zina Mahza Amini, who sparked a history-making women-led movement,” declared the President of the European Parliament.The decision was announced during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, after Roberta Metzola and the Conference of Presidents, which brings together the leaders of the political groups.







Roberta Metzola recalls that thanks to Amini, “the world had a chance to move.” ‘Woman, life, freedom’ – three words that have become a rallying cry for all those who defend equality, dignity and freedom in Iran”.





For this reason, he stressed, “this award will be a tribute to the brave and young women of Iran who are constantly under pressure and are leading change.” “The European Parliament is listening to you, the world is watching you, we are with you”, Medsola promised.





