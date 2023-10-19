The Ukrainian army has crossed the Dnieper River and is waiting for more Western help

DAnd according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the army threatens to break through the Russian defenses in Kherson, land on the left bank of the Dnieper River and try to establish themselves in these positions.

In its statement today, the General Staff announces the liberation of the town of Pischanivka, highlighting the bombing of it by Russian aircraft.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) confirmed, based on geospatial imagery, that Ukraine was advancing north of Piskanivka and north of Boima, three kilometers east of the Dnieper.

However, Vladimir Zalto, the Moscow-imposed governor in Kherson, insists that “the enemy’s attempts to gain a foothold on the left bank have failed,” and in a social network Telegram, Ukrainian forces retreated after heavy losses.

In August, Ukraine made several attempts to cross the Dnieper River and even managed to raise the country’s flag near the Antonivka Bridge.

ISW said Russian forces “confirmed advances” through geolocated images on the highway south of Avdiivka.

Last week, Russia launched a strong offensive to encircle and capture the city, which had a population of 31,000 in 2021 but now barely exceeds 1,600.

Until now, Ukraine has not lost control of Avdiyvka and has made the city its main stronghold in the Donetsk region in the fight against Russian forces.

According to Ukraine, the attack has already cost the lives of thousands of Russian soldiers.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city’s military administration, told Ukrainian television that the situation in Avdiivka was “very difficult,” preventing humanitarian aid from being delivered to civilians.

Meanwhile, Western aid is another front in the war, with US President Joe Biden addressing Americans today in a televised address where he will explain his request to Congress to increase aid to Ukraine.

In Kiev, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was optimistic about Western aid and announced the arrival of new ATACMS missiles and the expected arrival of F-16 fighter jets.

“We already have all the types of weapons we wanted. Now it’s a matter of increasing their size, range and transformation,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said in a televised interview.

Kuleba noted that the distribution of ATACMS, which was used earlier this week for the first time in the Ukrainian war, was thanks to an agreement reached during a recent visit to the White House by Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Also, the Ukrainian minister guaranteed that in the first half of 2024, Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft, “as soon as the pilots complete their preparation” and the landing strips for these fighters are ready.

