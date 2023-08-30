Top News

The military announced that it would seize power in Gabon after the re-election of President Bongo Gabon

August 30, 2023
Matt Carlson

A group of military officers in Gabon announced on television this Wednesday that the presidential elections in which Ali Bongo Ondimba was re-elected on Saturday had been annulled and all democratic institutions dissolved.

