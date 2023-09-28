The man who faked kidnapping to spend New Year with his boyfriend. Now, you have to pay almost 10 thousand euros to the police – spectator

Paul Ira, a 36-year-old Australian citizen, wanted to be with his boyfriend on New Year’s Eve – without finding out his adulterous partner had been in a relationship with him. Then what, he says Local newspaperOn the night of December 31, 2022, it was allegedly hijacked, which cost him almost ten thousand euros, and it started with a message sent to his girlfriend’s cell phone.

“Thank you for sending me the milk. Now you will have your revenge. But I will be fair. I will keep it till tomorrow morning, he will give me the bike, that’s it. No one will hurt him, my word is with you, love”, the message allegedly sent by the kidnappers could read hours after the man left home at 11:45 am on the last day of the year.

Confronted with this abduction confession, the woman immediately contacted authorities in Wollongong, New South Wales, but the disappearance was soon solved. On the morning of January 1, Paul was seen getting out of his van in his hometown of Dapto province. The Australian was eventually arrested for the crime of “falsely implicating another person with intent to implicate him”, which carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Although Iera appeared soon after, the agents devoted more than 200 hours to investigating the alleged crime – a sum of 9,800 euros spent on phone calls and monitoring human resources.

Paul “escaped” the prison sentence, but He was also sentenced to 350 hours of community service and to pay restitution to the policeEquivalent to hours spent on your case.

Australian prosecutor Abbas Chouqi said he was “delighted” to have escaped jail despite pleading guilty to three more charges of possessing an unauthorized firearm.

In an interview with 9 News Channel, As quoted by the BBCThe lawyer said his client had made “enormous progress in rehabilitation” and “continues to benefit from the support of his family and his partner and intends to continue his life as a productive member of society”.