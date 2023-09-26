The House of Russia closes operations in Denmark. The flag has already been removed

A Ruslands Hus (House of Russia, Portuguese) will close all its operations in Denmark on Wednesday 27 September. Today Tuesday is the day the Russian flag will be removed from the building belonging to the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen.

Ruslands Hus is the Danish branch of Rossotrudnichestvo, a state agency created by the Kremlin to promote Russian culture and the world, which has been on the European Union (EU) sanctions list since July last year.

At the time, the European Union justified sanctions against Rossotrudnichestvo because, “for many years, it acted as a shadow organization for a network of comrades and agents of influence”.

According to the Russian Embassy, ​​cited by the Danish press, the closure of the institution is related to the decision of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which announced on September 1 that the Russian embassy should reduce the number of diplomats.

The aim is for the Russian Embassy to have a staff similar to that of diplomats at the Danish Embassy in Russia.

In the gallery above, watch the moment the Russian flag leaves the Russland Hus building in Copenhagen.

