Top News

The Philippine Coast Guard removed a floating barrier placed by China in the disputed waters

September 26, 2023
Matt Carlson

The Philippine Coast Guard said on Monday it had removed a “floating barrier” set up by Beijing to prevent Philippine fishing vessels from fishing in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

The spokesperson indicated in a statement The Philippine Coast Guard complied with the presidential order to lift the banPlaced in disputed waters near Scarborough Atoll, it posed a danger to navigation, violating international law.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *