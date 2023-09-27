Hillary Clinton criticizes Putin over NATO expansion

A The former diplomatic chief in Washington and former Democratic presidential candidate also spoke as he unveiled a photo of himself that will be placed on the walls of the State Department, in which he appears to be looking out over the horizon with an American flag in the background.

In his speech, he praised Joe Biden’s administration and the “maintenance of values ​​and priorities” he promoted during the Barack Obama administration, including defending Ukraine, countering “Russian aggression” and “managing competition with China.”

In a reference to the expansion of NATO, which she considers a “control tool” for Russia, Hillary addressed the Russian president: “Vladimir, you are the one who promoted it. People are not forced to join NATO. People decide to join NATO,” she pointed out amid applause from the audience.

The former secretary of state also touted the “smart power” strategy he implemented in office, through which he succeeded George W. Bush (2001-2009) tried to steer the US away from aggression, but did not relinquish diplomatic power. and the military.

The session was attended by Bill Clinton, her husband and former US President, current Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, his successor as Secretary of State, John Kerry (2013-2017) and dozens of ambassadors.

Hillary Clinton was also the first female senator from New York State and later served as Secretary of State during Barack Obama’s first term.

He was the Democratic candidate for the 2016 presidential election, losing to Republican Donald Trump.

