The final results confirmed the majority of opposition in Poland European union

October 17, 2023
Matt Carlson

The majority of opposition parties in Sunday’s elections in Poland, shown by exit polls, was confirmed by the official final result announced this Tuesday.

The Law and Justice Party (PiS) in government received the most votes: 35.38%. This was followed by Civic Alliance, 30.7%; third way, 14.4%; New Left, 8.61% (all three parties have majorities); Finally, in fifth place, the Federation with 7.16%.

