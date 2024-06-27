Russian Interior Minister in the US, who is the target of sanctions

A Kolokoltsev’s arrival to participate in the UNCOPS-2024 summit was announced by Telegram by the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN.

In Moscow, ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said today Kolokoltsev will hold bilateral meetings with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The United States announced sanctions against Kolokoltsev and other senior Russian officials on February 25, 2022, the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Although admitted, Kolokoltsev is not on the US Treasury’s list of persons prohibited from entering the United States.

According to the UN statement, UNCOPS-2024, taking place from June 26 to 27, aims to “strengthen international peace, security and development by facilitating the unifying force and the role of national police and the United Nations for all”.

Volk, quoted in the digital newspaper Kyiv Independent, said Kolokoltsev had spoken to Lacroix about the Ukrainian offensive in early June in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, and asked for a UN assessment.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, citing unverified information, said Ukraine used US-supplied weapons in the attack, which reportedly killed four people and injured 151 others.

Kolokoltsev wants to discuss with Lacroix the rise of “Russophobic sentiments” around the world, Volk said.

The Russian military offensive on Ukrainian territory, launched on February 24, 2022, has plunged Europe into what is considered the worst security crisis since World War II (1939-1945).

Ukraine relies on financial and arms aid from Western allies, who have imposed sanctions against key sectors of the Russian economy and tried to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance the war effort.

Recent months have marked large-scale Russian airstrikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, while Kiev forces have targeted targets in Russian territory near the border and on the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally annexed in 2014.

Already in its third year of war, the Ukrainian armed forces are facing a shortage of soldiers and weapons and ammunition, despite numerous promises of help from Western allies, which have begun to operate.

