Rain, Thunderstorm, Hail. Bad weather has arrived in the north (pictures included)

The worst weather forecast for Friday has already arrived in the north of the country, where rain, thunderstorms and hail have already devastated some places.

Sharing images of the heavy rain that hit Mangualde in Viseu this Thursday afternoon, the page Meteo Trás-os-Montes Portugal on the social network Facebook wrote “a taste of what to expect in the coming days”.

At Ervedosa do Douro in the same district, in other images, a stream could be seen running down the street.

Alijo in the Vila Real district received rain and hail, while Leiros was presented with heavy rain.

In turn, Chaves found himself struggling with thunder and rain that was still felt during the night.

It should be noted that from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm this Friday, the districts of Bragança and Vila Real were under yellow alert, with heavy rain sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional hail.

On Friday, a yellow alert will be in place from 12h00 to 21h00 in Castelo Branco, Guarda, Bragança, Viseu, Vila Real, Setúbal, Santarém, Lisbon, Leiria, Aveiro and Coimbra.

In turn, the yellow warning for Viana do Castelo, Braga and Porto will be in force on the same day from 12h00 to 24h00.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issues a yellow warning, the most severe of three levels, whenever there is a risk situation for certain activities depending on weather conditions.

