Putin’s imperial goals could lead Russia to financial and social bankruptcy, German president says – Observer

“Putin has declared the West as his enemy. And we have to make our own decisions about it. These are the words of the German Chancellor in an interview with magazine Wirtschaftswoche, He felt that his country had taken too long to understand Vladimir Putin’s political changes. Despite this, he argues that Germany’s cautious approach to sending arms to Ukraine was justified, considering that the Russian president would lead to Russia’s financial and social collapse.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin would be wrong not to realize at the outset how much he has changed his view of the world. “risking the political, social and economic destruction of their country for their imperialist purposes,” said Frank Walter Steinmeier.

This is about Leopard 2 tanks Poland says it is ready Steinmeier thinks that the German warning to send to Kiev, without German approval, is correct.

“Any responsible politician must also consider the question of when and under what circumstances conflict might escalate dramatically. This should be considered, as well as assessing the price impact of the lack of support. Germany, Steinmeier added, supports Kiev “militarily, substantially and permanently to the best of its ability.”