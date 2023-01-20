The famous Steam game raises the price after 7 years without selling

screenshot : Software

The critically acclaimed grammar builder hit factoro strange duck. Since its 2016 Steam release, the game has never been on sale. And now, the developer is behind factoro He changes the price of her famous game, but she doesn’t get a discount. Instead, the price increased by $5 next week. The developers blamed inflation for the sudden price increase, and interestingly enough, the overall reaction from the community has been mostly positive.

Since its release seven years ago on Steam, factoro It was a popular game, although it never went on sale. on the game’s Steam page, it contains a disclaimer letting people know that its developers have no plans to “participate in a sale or reduce the price in the foreseeable future.” This will remain the case after it moved from $30 to $35 on January 26th.

This is an adjustment to account for the level of inflation since Steam released in 2016. the official factoro Twitter account chirp. You might expect an influx of angry reactions from players, but the developers seem to have done a good job of being transparent with their community, for example by giving them plenty of alerts about an upcoming price change. factoro It also avoided microtransactions and other exploitative or expensive downloadable content. The end result is that not only are people okay with this price increase, but many are suggesting that the studio offers more ways for gamers to help support the game financially.

“Okay, but now give me an extra job to spend more money [on] This game!” tweeted one player. Another fan tweeted: “Honestly, I’d love to see other ways to support the game like I already own it.”

Software

You might be wondering why the studio never allows its game to be part of any sale on Steam for nearly a decade. According to the makers factoro in 2016 participation in the forumit’s about respecting the players who bought the game and not rewarding people who are “late” to buying it at a lower price.

G/O Media may earn a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device.

“If you think [Factorio is] It’s priced so high it’s your choice not to buy, and hopefully, with enough time and additional development, we’ll be able to convince you of its value.

factoro It’s not the only game on Steam making changes to make more money as the economy continues to crash. military shooter Team It goes back to the promise made by its developers about not doing paid add-on content or cosmetics. In the next update, Team You will get your first paid DLC In the form of new in-game emotes.

Here’s what the team behind the online milsim shooter has been up to Say on Steam About new and upcoming paid cosmetics:

We look to the future and see a long and healthy life Team. It has a large and dedicated player base. We have plans for more updates and game support beyond 2023. While many of these planned updates will be free, we also realize we need a way to continue to fund development. Team. Paid content like emotes is one way to help fund this development and continue our work to improve the game.

compared to how people interact with it Factorio’s Price increase, response from TeamThe player community was much less positive, with some feeling betrayed after being promised this wouldn’t happen. However, some were more open to the new option, realizing that developing a game isn’t easy or free and that at some point, studios need a way to bring in more income to help keep the lights on. This is especially true since inflation continues to be a problem around the world.