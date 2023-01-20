France says it disagrees with Washington over relations with Beijing

DAVOS, Switzerland — France’s finance minister told CNBC on Friday that the European Union does not see eye to eye with the United States when it comes to opposing China.

France’s Bruno Le Maire, speaking before a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to look at the economic outlook, said: “China can’t be out, it has to be China. This is the difference in views between the United States and Europe.”

“We don’t want to oppose China, we want to deal with China, we want China to abide by the same rules. This is our policy,” he said.

The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China, especially when it comes to the technology sector. However, the European Union has considered striking a balance between its political friendship with the United States and its economic relations with China.