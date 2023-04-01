Porn star responds to Trump’s accusations, guarantees “there will be deaths”.

Donald J. After Trump’s formal impeachment, pornographic actress Stormy Daniels reacted this Friday, saying that “whatever the outcome (…) there will be deaths.”

The 44-year-old actress has been receiving death threats since Thursday, when the formal allegation against the former president became known, according to a report. The Times.

“The number and intensity are the same as the first time, but this time they are more violent”, he explains.

Regardless of the outcome, the actress reckons “it will cause violence, there will be injuries and deaths”. However, formal impeachment proves that the Republican nominee is no longer “untouchable.”

When asked about facing Donald Trump again, Stormy Daniels didn’t hesitate or panic, noting that she’s already seen him naked. “There’s no way he’s wearing a scary outfit.”

Who is Storm?

The 44-year-old was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Known for directing and appearing in pornographic films for over two decades.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says in a book published in 2018 that she had a difficult childhood, where she was often sexually abused and lived in poverty.

As a teenager, he moved to California with the intention of entering the porn industry.

Prior to that, she worked as a glamor dancer and adult film producer.

Stephanie Clifford says she met Donald Trump at a golf tournament in Nevada in 2006.

The former US president’s personal bodyguard took her to her room, where, according to the actress, she only expected dinner, but also ended up having sex with Trump in exchange for being on a TV show, the book also says. Presented by Kotiswaran.

The following year, the actress revealed that Trump arranged a meeting with her to discuss her participation in the Trump program. But the former president had other intentions, again of a sexual nature, which the actress denied.

A month later, Trump told Stormi Daniels that she couldn’t ask him on the reality show.

This Friday, after Trump was formally impeached, the actress thanked people for their support.

Prosecution case

About 17 years ago, Donald Trump allegedly had sex Stormy Daniels , The porn star’s real name is Stephanie Clifford. Ten years later, before the 2016 election, the then presidential candidate paid the actress not to reveal this information.

Above Paying around 122 thousand euros, Signed An agreement to prevent the actress from speaking About what happened in 2006.

In addition, Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, admitted sending money to Daniels and a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who he said had sex with the Republican candidate.

However, the businessman and the former president have denied having affairs with any women.

In the face of this testimony, Donald Trump was formally impeached, becoming the first President of the United States on record to hit this milestone in history.

The former president and now a candidate for the presidency of the United States has already responded to the accusation on the social network Facebook, saying that it is a “witch hunt” that will turn “against Biden”.

The statement said Trump considered the news to be “an act of political harassment and election interference like no other in history.”