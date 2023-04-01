5 Tips to Boost Your Internet Speed

There’s nothing worse than a slow, unreliable internet connection. You would think that by now, every internet service provider (ISP) would have been able to come up with a solution, but in reality, most of us still have to deal with bad connections from time to time.

Luckily, there are some things you can do to increase your internet speed that don’t require paying more money to your ISP. Here are 5 tips for improving your internet speed.

Take a Speed Test

The first step you should take when trying to improve the quality of your internet connection is to take the speed test. You may often pay for a certain internet speed but get less speed in reality. You can take an online speed test using a device connected to your Wi-Fi network. But for the best results, use an Ethernet cord and connect your router to your computer. This way, you will get the most accurate results.

If your internet speed is less than what you are paying for, you can contact your ISP. But if you find that the speed is expected, consider implementing one of the following solutions.

Cut off Bandwidth Leeches

One of the reasons you may be experiencing slow internet speed is bandwidth leeches. It’s not uncommon for people to neglect their Wi-Fi network safety, leaving it without a password or sticking with the default password that comes with the router.

The problem is that these default passwords are easy to look up on the internet, and someone could use your Wi-Fi even if it is protected with a default password. Being careless with your router security opens your network up for leeches who will use your connection and slow down your internet speed.

To ensure that’s not the case with you, update your security measures and be more diligent with your router safety. Create a complex password for your connection and use WPA2 security.

Move Your Wireless Router

Sometimes it’s not the Wi-Fi freeloaders; instead, it’s just bad router placement. Where you place your router will greatly impact your internet connection’s stability and speed.

The optimal placement for your router will be central so you can have a good connection in any part of your house. Additionally, you should place it in an open space and preferably higher, rather than on the ground.

This is because the signals will travel perpendicular to your router, so you might end up “wasting” a lot of your internet connection if you place it on the ground in a cluttered space.

Use a VPN

This tip might seem counterintuitive, but being connected to a VPN does not mean that you have to put up with a slow internet speed. Most people know VPNs as a trusty tool for securing online activities and hiding the IP address, but did you know that they can also help you with your internet speed?

ISPs often use bandwidth throttling when a user is consuming too much data. This manifests in a slowed-down internet connection. But if you are using a VPN, there is no way for your ISP to tell that it’s you who’s consuming a lot of data so that you won’t fall victim to bandwidth throttling. Therefore, install a free VPN extension for Chrome and enjoy fast internet.

Conclusion

As highlighted here, there are many reasons why your internet connection may be slow. It may be your ISP’s fault; it may have to do with the router’s placement or the fact that it is now password-protected. Knowing what affects the connection’s speed and how you can control it will help you prevent lags and slow connections in the future.