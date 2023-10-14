Pope for young people: Discover the inexhaustible charm of the person of Jesus

In his address to young people participating in a student leadership summit promoted by Colégio São Carlos de Milano, Francisco called on many young people in the world to take advantage of the opportunities that school offers, as they do not have the opportunity to study.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis sent a message to young people participating in a student leadership summit sponsored by the Colegio Sao Carlos in Milan, Italy. This meeting starts today Friday (13/10) and ends on Saturday 14th.

“In these times marked by serious social and climate crises, you think, together with your teachers and educators, how you can contribute to changing the world. This is very positive. In fact, it is important that you have big dreams: God does too. !Therefore, it is important to find adults who do not destroy your dreams, but “Always compare your dreams with those of God,” Francis writes to the youth.

According to the Pope, if young people want to experience “transformation into protagonists,” they must “discover the inexhaustible charm of the person of Jesus: He makes everything new. He reveals an authority different from that shown by the powerful of yesterday. Today.”

According to the Pope, “His way of changing situations does not burden, but lifts, not forces, but liberates. Jesus changes man from the inside, including each of you, to be able to express your best energies and talents. Follow Jesus with full faith, think about your growth and how to rise above others. must, but think how to humble yourself in the service of others, who knows how to lean on the fallen and receive some of them. Burdens, with true mighty tenderness.”

Therefore, to be “Catholic” means having an open and integrated vision of the human person in all its dimensions, as revealed to us by Holy Scripture and fully realized by Jesus Christ.

“Many young people in the world do not have the opportunity to study. Commit yourself to them and their rights,” the Pope invites young people.