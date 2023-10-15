Reflection for XXVIII Sunday in Ordinary Time

Only those who are in harmony with the kingdom of justice, love and peace accept the call of God, and these people are always properly dressed, because by nature, they do works of righteousness.

Father Cesar Augusto, SJ – Vatican News

Although it has lost its original beauty due to wars, the injustices done, and the bitter tears that have moved many, God the King organizes the marriage celebration of His Son Jesus with humanity. fiancee.

During the wedding, the father throws a big celebratory feast.

He sends invitations through those who are worthy of this: they are the prophets of the Old Testament, the apostles of the New Testament, and the men and women who receive this mission. Men are invited from all over the world, without distinction.

The rich and religiously comfortable say no because of “inevitable obligations”; The poor and sinners answer yes, not because they have no commitment, but because they know that this call from God is free.

These answers should motivate us to open our societies to all kinds of people, especially the rejected.

From this parable we can learn that the kingdom of God does not fail because the elites refuse to build a just and fraternal society. The guests who are plucked from the feast and put on the street are those who are not clothed with the garments of righteousness, that is, those who are clothed with works of righteousness.

How is my spiritual wardrobe? What acts of righteousness have I done? How is my love? Targeted at others, diverted from me or as emotional compensation for a bogus charity?

None of us are perfect, we are saints. As we draw closer to God, His light, we see our limitations and shortcomings.

This is the experience of many mystics, saints who feel great sinners – because of this closeness to the divine!

On the other hand, if humility leads us to see our qualities and gifts, it leads us to God’s generosity. Everything is a gift! Everything is God’s grace!

These gifts, these attributes are part of the invitation God gives us to the eternal marriage feast.

Let’s get ready for the marriage feast of the Lamb! Love is always the one who dresses us up for marriage!