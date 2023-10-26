PCP criticizes Tel Aviv’s “arrogant reactions” to Guterres’ speech – Current Affairs

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the Associação dos Inquilinos Lisbonenses in Lisbon, Paulo Raimundo was asked about António Guterres’ statements this Tuesday, which “unequivocally condemned the terrible and unprecedented terrorist acts of Hamas”. It does not happen in a vacuum”.

The PCP leader asked what more Guterres could say, taking into account the “thousands and thousands of deaths”, including “dozens of UN staff”, the “total siege” of the Gaza Strip or the “indiscriminate bombing” of hospitals. Or schools, “all in the hands of the Israeli government”.

“What more can the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) say? I couldn’t have said anything less,” he argued.

For Paulo Raimundo, “what is intolerable are the arrogant reactions of Israel and its most loyal followers”.

“This is intolerable and unbearable because, as the reports of the Secretary General of the United Nations criticize, what is happening is more deaths, more destruction, more bombings and more people are without health, water, food and fuel” , he stressed.

The secretary general of the PCP considered it “a drama”, saying it was necessary to stop the “carnage going on” in the Gaza Strip.

“Controversy around real issues is strange to me. The Secretary-General of the United Nations has not said anything that is not true, so it is strange to me that this hatred tries to impose itself, but cannot impose itself”, he said.

In these statements to journalists, Paulo Raimundo was also asked about a possible deal with BE to request parliamentary consideration of a law to privatize TAP – a request requiring the signatures of ten delegates.

The PCP leader responded that his party did not rule out the possibility of “trying to stop the crime, from a legislative point of view”, which is the privatization of TAP, but he “takes into account the interaction of forces.”

This morning, Paulo Raimundo, the Minister of Environment of Transtejo and Companies in contact with users crossing the Tagus between Lisbon and the south bank, was asked about the position of the PCP regarding the announcement published this Wednesday. Soflusa will be incorporated.

The general secretary of the PCP pointed out that “Transtejo and Soflusa users need more boats, more workers to maintain the boats and more response to put an end to endless delays”.

“The most important issue is how it is organized. (…) For the lives of people who have to travel back and forth every day, this is the least”, he said.