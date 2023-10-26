European Commissioner warns of “significant risk” of growing terrorist threat in EU – Executive Digest

European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned that a war between Israel and Hamas would have serious consequences for the European Union (EU). “There is an increased risk of a terrorist threat associated with the conflict,” the official says.

“There may be terrorists coming to the EU, but the biggest risk is that people who are already radicalized may carry out attacks,” warns Johansson.

Last week’s terrorist attack in Brussels, in which two Swedish citizens were shot dead, led several countries, including Portugal, to raise the alert level for the threat of terrorism and sparked a debate on the topic in Brussels.

The Commissioner maintains that communication with the internal administration ministers of the Member States has been intensified and various instruments have been used to ensure better cooperation. “We will not remain silent and wait for an attack to happen. We will try to help member states to be prepared. We must prevent, but also protect and act,” he says.

According to her, the priorities are to increase security and patrols of public places and places of worship, and Brussels is assessing with 27 the need to redirect funds to face this new crisis in the EU.

The issue of terrorist content on the Internet and social media is a concern raised by Ylva Johansson, which exacerbates the risk of radicalization. “Although Hamas finances all its activities outside the EU, it remains a pioneer in this field,” recalled the commissioner.

As a result, the European Union is set to set up a panel of experts on a permanent basis to raise awareness about radicalisation, according to reports.

“We have a problem with lone wolves. We see more and more of them radicalized on the Internet. It’s very difficult to foresee this,” laments the official, pointing out that an important response to the threat is encouraging more “police cooperation” between member states.