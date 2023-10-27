New data in email case. The grandfather argued with the young farmer under investigation

HThere are new details about the case of Emile, a two-year-old boy who went missing in the Vernet region of France’s Alpes-de-Haute-Provence in July this year. On the morning of the child’s disappearance, his grandfather got into an argument with a farmer, the same man whose house had been searched for nearly two days last week.

According to BFM DICI, this information has been known since the beginning of the investigation, but has not yet been made public.

All this indicates that the young farmer and Emil’s grandfather argued about construction work in the village. The young man, identified as Romain, was not unknown to the authorities as he was one of two witnesses who last saw Emile before his disappearance.

The work would have upset the grandfather as one of the walls of the grandfather’s house would have been damaged.

“He yelled at my cousin early in the morning and woke me up. It’s not the first time. He yells at everyone,” said Mark, the young farmer’s cousin, who took Emile’s grandfather in as he said he was unresponsive. If refuge.

Later, the two relatives went to a nearby field to carry the cows. Mark argued that he had seen a tractor on the main road that morning and that it was not his cousin’s and he was walking home.

“Other farmers were harvesting at this time. Obviously, I don’t know what the investigators are looking for. A child has gone missing and we’re going to see a young man who has nothing to do with it. Don’t be surprised if nothing happens,” he said, wondering where his relative was on the afternoon of his disappearance. He said he “didn’t know” and many who knew him said he was not in the village.

It should be noted that Romain’s mother was one of the first people interviewed by authorities hours after Emily went missing, and her car and the teenager’s tractor were searched.

According to information released by BFM DICI, the 16-year-old is described by many locals as “living on the fringes of society”. “He was a young man who did not go to school and was known in the town for driving a tractor at high speeds,” a resident of Vernet told the French channel.

As time passed and continued investigation, nothing was known about the disappearance of a two-year-old boy who fell asleep while playing in the garden of his grandparents’ home where the family was staying on vacation on the afternoon of July 8. sleep

Also read: 6 children injured in collision in Oxford Five youths were arrested