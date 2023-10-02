Top News

Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to scientists who developed mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 | Nobel Prize

October 2, 2023
Matt Carlson

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to researchers Kathleen Carrico and Drew Weissmann for “allowing the development of effective messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines against Covid-19,” the Nobel Prize Committee in Karolinska announced on Monday. Company, in Stockholm, Sweden.

See also  Putin did not escape "even a fly" and Zhelensky remembers April 25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *