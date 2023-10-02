The meme war between Musk and Ukraine is heating up on the Internet

“Five minutes go by without asking for a billion dollars in support,” reads text accompanying a picture of a distressed student whose face has been edited to ‘match’ Zelensky’s.

The businessman in this way provoked the Ukrainian head of state, referring to his appeals for funds to fight against the Russian army.

The response from the Ukrainian parliament did not take long, but it did not take long on social networks, as the publication disappeared from the organization’s official account.

The image was identical in every way, but changed the face of the Ukrainian president to that of Elon Musk and the previous message to an accusation against the billionaire.

“When five minutes pass without you broadcasting Russian propaganda”, it read.

However, another response, this time on the social network of the head of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk, and with some slang, mentions Musk’s “attempt to conquer space.”