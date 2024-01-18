Mother of dead hostage says her son was “poisoned” by Israeli army | Israel

Maya Sherman, the mother of an Israeli soldier abducted by Hamas who died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, has accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of “poisoning” her son, comparing it to the gas chambers used by Nazi Germany. During World War II.

Following a statement released Wednesday by the IDF that said it could not determine the causes of death for Ron Sherman, who was killed in similar circumstances, and two hostages, Maya shared a message on Facebook that the son, 19, was “killed” by Israel in a Hamas tunnel in Jabalya.

“The results of the investigation: Ron was murdered. But not by Hamas. Look at Auschwitz and the direction of the rain, but without the Nazis and without Hamas (…) There was no accidental shooting, no reports, [foi] Premeditated murder [e] Bombs with poisonous gases”, accused Maya Sherman The Jerusalem Post.







“He was kidnapped by all the senior officers of the army and the criminal negligence of the poor government, who ordered his removal so that they can settle accounts with some terrorists from Jabalya”, he shot dead.

As stated therein HaaretzAfter autopsies were performed on the bodies of Ron Sherman, Nick Beiser and Elia Toledano, the IDF said it “cannot deny or confirm at this stage that they were killed as a result of strangulation, suffocation, poisoning or IDF. Attack or Hamas action.

Three bodies were discovered by security forces and Israeli intelligence on December 14 in a Palestinian Islamic Movement tunnel in Jabalya, near where the IDF had killed the commander of Hamas's northern force the previous month. , writes Haaretz.

Sherman and Beiser are both 19 years old and veterans. They were abducted near an IDF military base near the Erez crossing, on the border between the Israeli border and the Palestinian border, on October 7, during a Hamas offensive against Israel. Toledano was a civilian, 28 years old, and was at a party Kibbutz in southern Israel when he was kidnapped.

Maya Sherman said the medical report indicated that her son had “several fingers crushed,” but she wrote passionately in her Facebook post that it must have been “desperate efforts to get out of the IDF poisoned grave.” Buried”, while “trying to breathe”. “But he only breathed the poison of the IDF,” he lamented.

The mother of a dead hostage has shared a photo of her son superimposed on a picture of a Nazi gas chamber, questioning whether the military strategy would have been similar if the Hamas hostages had been members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family. Defense Minister Yoav Galant or IDF Chief of Staff Hertz Halevi.

In December, three hostages who managed to escape from Hamas and raised a white flag at the time they were shot were identified as “terrorists” and wrongfully executed by the IDF.