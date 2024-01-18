Kamala Harris says everyone should be scared of Trump's victory

The comment was made Wednesday on ABC's “The View,” in response to Joy Behar, one of the show's animators.

He cited reports that other Democratic leaders, including former President Barack Obama, are concerned about President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

Asked if there was a chance that Trump would run for president again, Kamala Harris replied: “I'm very scared. That's why I travel around our country. You know, there's a saying that there's only two ways to run. For office — unopposed or not scared. So yeah, We should all be afraid.”

Harris said fear should be the driving force for the upcoming campaign.

“Can we stay in bed under the covers when we fear for our children's future?”, he immediately replied: “No, we can't.”

And he insisted: “We have to win re-election. It's not a question. We have to go on the road.”

The vice president plans to attend several pro-abortion events in the state of Wisconsin, which are considered key to the final decision.

Former Trump adviser-turned-Trump critic Alyssa Griffin questioned Harris on why Biden is struggling in some polls.

“That means the party [democrata] Are you competing with an incompetent man who's going to go to jail?”, asked Griffin, one of the animators of the TV show.

Harris suggested that voters are no longer focused on politics, but they are now more focused on the meaning of this election.

By the way, he mentioned a choice between “competence and chaos”, as well as a battle for the future of democracy in America.

“I am confident that the American people will vote in favor of what is best for the future of their country, and especially for their children,” he added.