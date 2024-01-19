Arab countries are developing a plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas by creating a Palestinian state

The move by the Arab world has intensified diplomatic efforts, especially from the United States, as Israel faces international pressure to end attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Arab nations are developing a plan to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas so that the West formally recognizes a Palestinian state.

According to Financial Times, the plan is being discussed with Western leaders, namely the United States and Europe, who, under the terms of the plan, must agree to recognize a Palestinian state or support full Palestinian membership in the United Nations. “The real issue is that it is necessary to give hope to the Palestinians, which cannot be just economic benefits or the removal of symbols of occupation,” a senior Arab official was quoted as saying by a North American newspaper.

In return, if Israel agrees to the plan, Saudi Arabia offers to “normalize relations with Israel,” writes the Financial Times.

The move by the Arab world comes as Israel faces international pressure to end attacks on the Gaza Strip, particularly as the United States steps up its diplomatic efforts. This Wednesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated the need for an independent Palestinian state, pledging that Israel's help would be necessary for this.

On Tuesday, the Saudi foreign minister argued that a peace deal in the Middle East must “include peace for Israel.” “But this will only happen with a guarantee of peace for the Palestinians, through a Palestinian state”, he highlighted at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Despite efforts by all parties, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the two-state solution advocated by the West and has made it clear that he is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state in any post-war scenario. Last December, Netanyahu also said he was “proud” of not “giving in to international pressure” to create a Palestinian state.

According to the Financial Times, Saudi Arabia was close to establishing diplomatic ties with Israel before the October 7 Hamas attack in exchange for the US agreeing to a security pact and supporting the development of Riyadh's nuclear ambitions.

Along with Western recognition of a Palestinian state, US and Saudi leaders have also discussed expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank, bolstering support for the Palestinian Authority, which controls a portion of the occupied territory, and establishing one. A path to a two-state solution.