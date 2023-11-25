sAccording to the Agora.md portal, the condemned agreements concern cooperation with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the protection of public health, information activities, mutual assistance in accidents and other emergency situations. In electrical installations.

These agreements also cover the provision of arms and military equipment for border services and scientific and nuclear research.

The condemnation of these agreements was proposed by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Education and Research and the Information and Security Service of Moldova.

This was a decision taken by Moldova’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nigu Popescu in February, which provided for the termination of a total of 330 contracts with the CIS.

As part of a strategy to distance itself from the post-Soviet bloc, Moldova withdrew from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in July.

“After 30 years, it became very clear that the inclusion of the Republic of Moldova in the CIS structure did not help us to resolve the Transnistrian conflict and withdraw the Russian army from the territory of the Republic of Moldova,” he said. Igor Grosu is the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament.

The deputy stressed that joining the CIS did not protect Moldova from “energy threats, threats and hostile official communications in the middle of winter.”

“After the CIS founding country, the Russian Federation, brutally attacked another founding country, Ukraine, occupied its territories and killed its citizens, the organization can no longer be considered a community,” Grosu said.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 has caused the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II (1939-1945), according to the latest UN data.

The Russian invasion — justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security — was condemned by much of the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing political and economic sanctions on Russia.

