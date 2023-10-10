UN says Israel’s blockade of Gaza illegal

Israeli military says 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters found in Israel An Islamic fundamentalist group has threatened to kill hostages in retaliation for Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza.

The United Nations (UN) said this Tuesday Israel’s total blockade of the Gaza Strip is illegalIn light of international humanitarian law.

In a statement, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Dürk, declared that “the imposition of blockades that endanger the lives of civilians, depriving them of goods essential to their survival, is prohibited by international humanitarian law.”

The intensity of the conflict also led to this World Health Organization (WHO) He asks Humanitarian Pavement Opening to the enclave.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday announced Israel’s “total blockade” of the Gaza Strip, blocking access to electricity, food and fuel to the Hamas-controlled territory.

Israel says it has “regained full control” of its border with Gaza

The Israeli military claims to have found it 1500 bodies of Hamas fighters In Israel, after having “regained full control” of the border with Gaza. Army reports called for about 300,000 soldiers in reserve after a third night of airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave and Tel Aviv.

Israel It vows to respond with force to the attack by Hamas, this Saturday, which has already left at least 900 dead and 2600 injured.

In an impassioned speech, the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu On Monday, Iran accused it of supporting Hamas and vowed to retaliate.

“We all want immediate results, and I know it will take time, but I assure you, dear Israeli citizens, that at the end of this campaign, all our enemies will know that attacking Israel was a huge mistake. What we will do. It will reverberate with our enemies in the days to come, for generations. They will have it for generations.” said the head of the Israeli administration.

In response to the siege, the Ordnance Division Hamas threatens to execute hostage Tel Aviv has been caught in Israel whenever it conducts airstrikes without warning the public.

Israeli airstrikes since Saturday have killed at least 687 people and wounded 3,726 in the Palestinian territories, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Targets included residential buildings, a mosque, hospitals and some roads, according to media and witnesses on the ground.

So far, according to the United Nations, the conflict has caused More than 120,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.