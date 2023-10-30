Marques Mendes: Israel’s campaign against Guterres “exaggerated” and “ignorant”

With the conflict between Israel and Hamas at the center of international concerns, Luis Marquez Mendes spoke of an “increasingly difficult situation” with the war entering a second phase that precedes a ground invasion. Before talking about the most recent developments, the SIC commentator discussed this Sunday, in a regular comment, the speech of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, which provoked the anger of Israeli politicians – calling for the resignation of Antonio Guterres.

“Nothing justifies this completely exaggerated and disproportionate campaign by Israel against Guterres”, said in an opinion piece in “Jornal da Noite”. At the same time, Marquez Mendes considered the UN Secretary-General’s “controversial phrase” (“Hamas’ abuses did not come out of nowhere”). “not happy”. “Even if it is wrong, it may give an idea that it legitimizes this act of terrorism. If he goes back, Antonio Guterres will do it all over again, but he will delete this sentence”.

Even so, Marquez Mendes accused Israel of “exaggerated” “propaganda” and “unacceptable arrogance and fundamentalism” against Antonio Guterres. “It is clear from a thorough reading of this text that Antonio Guterres has not only not delegitimized Hamas, but has vehemently condemned its actions.”He protected.

The State Councilor did not question Israel’s “right to retaliate” but considered the Israeli government’s attitude “unacceptable.” The years of Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule, said Marquez Mendes, cultivated “Negative method” And this Israeli elite “above all else and above international law”. Following António Guterres’ statements, the Israeli ambassador not only demanded his resignation, but, this Sunday, appealed to countries to stop funding the UN.

Márquez Mendes left a negative note about the fragmentation of the European Union (EU) as evidenced by the referendum on the humanitarian ceasefire. “Everyone went their separate ways. The EU is increasingly a political dwarf. He praised Joe Biden for trying to moderate the conflict. “It’s an exemplary approach,” he said.