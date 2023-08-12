Maritime police stop two kayaks in the Mediterranean with four migrants on board

They had signs of dehydration and fatigue. They were rescued and taken to the port of Pantelleria, where they awaited the Italian authorities.

“Elements of the Maritime Police on duty in Italy were intercepted late yesterday afternoon by the Frontex Agency within the scope of the ‘Themis’ operation. [sexta-feira]August 11, four nautical miles (approximately seven kilometers) off Pantelleria Island, two kayaks with two migrants each,” the National Maritime Commission said today.

Following an alert to the local coordination center (Guarda di Finanza), the police went to the scene after finding four migrants with signs of dehydration and exhaustion. Only three had life jackets.

The migrants were rescued and taken to the port of Pantelleria, where they awaited the Italian authorities.

Since June 14, the Maritime Police has been part of the Joint Operation Themis, whose mission is to monitor Italian maritime borders and the external borders of the European Union.

Since 2017, the Maritime Police has been involved in more than 500 missions.

On Friday, the National Maritime Commission intercepted a vessel in the Mediterranean Sea with 11 migrants on board, the Maritime Police announced, who showed signs of dehydration and exhaustion and were not wearing life jackets.