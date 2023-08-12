Man with prolonged covid that “turns legs blue” | Health

A person suffering from prolonged Covid has developed an unusual condition in which a person’s legs turn blue if they stand for a few minutes, according to research published recently in the journal Science. The Lancet.

The article, written by Manoj Sivan of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, described a 33-year-old man with chronic Covid who developed acrocyanosis, a pathology characterized by pooling of venous blood in the legs. Within a minute of standing up, the patient’s legs turn red and blue, and the veins become more prominent. Ten minutes later, the bluish color is still pronounced, and the patient describes a feeling of heaviness and itching in the lower limbs. The original color returns two minutes after the individual returns to a resting state.



The patient’s legs immediately after standing up

University of Leeds





According to a report from the University of Leeds, he started noticing these symptoms after contracting Covid-19 and was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome – a condition that causes an abnormal increase in heart rate. are standing

In the scientific article, the author states that the patient had been diagnosed with a mild SARS-CoV-2 infection 18 months before the team contacted him, and had a new SARS-CoV-2 infection six months earlier. . Three months before Manoj Sivan took care of him, he was diagnosed with a long-term covid infection in a specialized clinic. muscle pains, sleep disturbances, visual disturbances, sexual dysfunction and mental fogginess”. Two months prior to this appointment, the patient was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome by a cardiologist.

Impressive case

“This is an impressive case of acrocyanosis in a patient with no history of prior Covid-19 infection,” Manoj Siva was quoted as saying in a statement. “Patients who experience this may not be aware that it could be a symptom of chronic covid and dysautonomia. [doença que afecta o sistema nervoso autónomo] And they may feel embarrassed about what they care about. Likewise, doctors may not be aware of the link between acrocyanosis and long-term covid disease,” he added.

Long-term covid affects many systems of the body and is characterized by a variety of symptoms that affect patients’ ability to carry out daily activities. The disease also affects the autonomic nervous system, which is responsible for controlling blood pressure and heart rate.







Acrocyanosis is seen in children with autonomic nervous system dysfunction (dysautonomia), a common symptom of postviral syndrome. Previous investigations by Manoj Sivan’s group have shown that dysautonomia and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome often develop in long-term Covid patients.

A report from the University of Leeds highlights that dysautonomia is also seen in other chronic diseases such as fibromyalgia and myalgic encephalomyelitis.

“We need greater awareness of dysautonomia in chronic illness, more effective assessment and management approaches, and more research into the syndrome, which will allow both patients and clinicians to better manage these diseases,” concluded Manoj Siva.