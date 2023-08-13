Father of children who disappeared for 40 days in Colombian jungle arrested for sexual abuse

The arrest was confirmed by the Colombian Attorney General’s Office, which did not release further details about the case. However, the Spanish newspapers “El País” and “El Mundo” present a suspect for the crime of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 14.

After the children were rescued from the jungle, maternal grandparents fighting for their grandchildren’s safety denounced the mistreatment of the minors and their mother Magdalena Mukkudu, who died in the plane crash, at the hands of Roanoke. He is stepmother to two older children, Leslie Mukuduyi, 13, and Solini Mukuduyi, nine, and father to the youngest, Tyne, four, and Christine, one. According to the reports made, Ranok allegedly tried to molest her elder adopted daughter.

Currently, the four minors are in the custody of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), which has decided to suspend visits to the children of Manuel Ranoc, while investigations continue. Astrid Cáceres, director of the institute, said that the four brothers are doing well and would like to resume activities to reintegrate in the educational system. “Guaranteeing the rights of the Mucutuy brothers requires a prudent period of time that allows them to preserve their integrity as long as the family environment is safe for their development,” the ICBF director said.