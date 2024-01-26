Kiev has admitted that a Russian plane carrying prisoners crashed in Belgorod

Andrei Kartopolov, a former general close to the Russian Defense Ministry, confirmed at the time that Kiev had received the warning.

Moscow accused Kiev of shooting down Ilyushin's Il-76 over the Russian region of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, killing 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers to be transferred to Russian prisoners of war. A Russian commission investigating the incident confirmed Thursday that the plane was hit by a Ukrainian-made missile.

Ukraine denies receiving any warning and has not confirmed it shot down the plane, but has countered Russia's accusations by calling for an international investigation. Andriy Yusov, a Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman, said that unlike previous POWs, Kiev had received no request from Russia to refrain from carrying out attacks in the airspace where the plane was shot down.



“There is no evidence for the allegations. Nothing was shown to prove wreckage or people on board.”Yusov said on Ukrainian national television.

Prisoners are used as “human shields”.





Ukraine's Deputy Representative to the UN Kristina Hyovyshyn considered on Thursday. “If the information about the presence of Ukrainian prisoners of war is confirmed, we will face another serious violation of international humanitarian law by Russia, the first case of Russia using human shields in the air to hide the transport of missiles”.





This is the first official Ukrainian statement to admit that the information provided by Russia may be true, namely that there were actually 65 prisoners, three guards and six crew members on board the plane, all of whom were killed by a Ukrainian missile.

The Ukrainian representative also presented another detail that supports the Russian thesis Kiev has filed a criminal complaint against Russia for violating Article 130 of the Geneva Conventions by “failing to fulfill its obligation to ensure the safety of prisoners” by “using a means of transport (of war) that is a legitimate target for military use.”.

However, the diplomat stressed that only five bodies were admitted to the morgue in the city of Belgorod following the crash, according to information from the Ukrainian military secret services.

Hyovishin once again called for an urgent international investigation, whatever the outcome. “Ultimate responsibility rests with Russia” for launching the war against Ukraine.

At the same Security Council session, an intervention by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DeCarlo clarified that the UN could not independently confirm Russia's and Ukraine's cross-accusations over the incident.

“It is clear that this incident occurred against the backdrop of Russia's aggression and ongoing war on Ukraine.“, he said. “To avoid further escalation, we urge all concerned to refrain from actions, rhetoric or accusations that could further fuel an already dangerous conflict.”

Also, US Deputy Representative to the UN, Robert Wood, did not deny the veracity of the Russian version of events.

“While it's too early to draw conclusions, one thing is clear: When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to illegally invade Ukraine, he completely disregarded the value of human life, including that of his own citizens. We wouldn't be here if there wasn't a large-scale illegal invasion of Russia in February 2022. Such events will not happen.”In turn, British diplomat James Kariuki made an argument echoed by most diplomats present at the meeting.

