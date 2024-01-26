Most Portuguese (79%) want a ceasefire in Gaza

Most Western political leaders have insisted that there is only one solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians: the creation of two neighboring states. According to the Aximage survey for DN, JN and TSF, the Portuguese are aligned with this objective (74%). Maintaining the status quo (a Palestinian Authority with limited powers against a sovereign Israel) is rejected, albeit by a narrow margin (41% against, 38% in favor). Even less support is given to the idea of ​​a single state that includes both peoples: 51% disagree.

It should be noted that the Portuguese have a very similar opinion to that found in a YouGov survey at the end of last year. Of the seven countries where the same question was asked (Germany, Sweden, Denmark, France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom), the two-state solution received the most support: 60% of the French and 70% of the Spanish population. In the Portuguese case, and by analyzing the different sections of the sample, the official UN It is clear that what the policy means is that respondents get more support for older people, but also more income. As for the way they vote, this is particularly high among Livre, CDU, Liberal Initiative and PS voters (in that order).

Maintain the status quo

However, this is not the only solution tested in the poll. The Portuguese distinguish themselves from other Europeans when it comes to maintaining the status quo (the State of Israel and the Palestinian Authority). While there are more respondents who reject this possibility (41%), there is a significant percentage who accept it (38%). In the case of Spanish, very important, 81% reject this solution.

On the third hypothesis, moving forward with a single nation that welcomes Israelis and Palestinians, the Portuguese are closer to other Europeans: 51% reject it (the elderly and those who vote more to the left ), 30% agree (with an emphasis on those who live in the center and vote for Sega). In the seven countries already mentioned, adherence to this possibility varies between 20% and 30%.



