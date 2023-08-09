Kiev assures that the Russian people are leaving Crimea

WAs quoted by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, Ukraine’s permanent representative in Crimea, Tamizha Tasheva, said the Russians considered the withdrawal “good news” because Kiev should ask less people to “respectfully” leave the territory. .

Tasheva assured that “another part” of the population living in Crimea was celebrating the Ukrainian attacks, which he assumed would mean the peninsula would soon return to Kiev’s control.

“They understand that Ukraine is fighting for Crimea and is going to liberate it,” the representative continued, before citing several cases of local residents expressing support for Ukraine.

Information provided by parties on the situation on the frontlines is often not immediately and independently confirmed.

According to Tasheva, the majority of the Russian population of Crimea are citizens who settled on the Moscow Peninsula, mostly doctors, teachers and journalists. Administrations, judicial system and intelligence services are ensured by local collaborators.

“They started taking serious action against some of them after 2014 [colaboradores locais]”They don’t want traitors anywhere, especially in high positions, replaced by the Russians,” the same representative said.

A census taken shortly before the annexation of Crimea by Russia found about 1.5 million Russians (67.9% of the total), 344,515 Ukrainians (15.7%), 245,000 Crimean Tatars (12.6%), 35,000 Belarusians (1.4%), 13,550 other Tatars (0.5%), 10,000 Armenians (0.4%) and 5,500 Jews (0.2%).

The Russian military offensive on Ukrainian territory, which began on February 24 last year, has plunged Europe into what is considered the worst security crisis since World War II (1939-1945).

The Russian invasion — justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security — was generally condemned by the international community, which imposed Russia by sending arms to Ukraine. Political and economic barriers.

