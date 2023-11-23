Israeli minister says Guterres could serve as Hamas spokesman

“NIn my opinion, the UN Secretary General can serve as a spokesperson for Hamas.”Cohen declared, accusing Guterres of being “known for his bias against Israel.”

According to the head of Israeli diplomacy, Guterres on Tuesday was “invited to watch the video of the atrocities. [cometidas pelo Hamas no ataque de 07 de outubro a Israel]Shown at the UN, refused to see”.

Israel has continued an open confrontation against Guterres, saying Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip violated international humanitarian law, and has even demanded his resignation as head of the United Nations.

On October 24, the UN At a meeting of the Security Council, Guterres again condemned Hamas’s attack on Israeli territory, which claimed 1,200 lives and took about 240 hostages, but which “came from nowhere, but 56 years of occupation”, words that angered Israel.

In that speech, Guterres also said nothing could justify Hamas’ attacks, but countered that aggression by the Islamic group’s armed wing could not justify the “collective punishment of Palestinians.”

The month-and-a-half war has killed around 15,000 Palestinians, including more than 5,000 children, and displaced 1.7 million people in the Gaza Strip (held by Hamas since 2007), according to official data. UN

According to Cohen, Guterres’ position is not representative of the membership of the United Nations.

“I am very pleased to see that their positions do not represent the positions of UN member states and that Israel is receiving unprecedented support at the UN,” he noted.

On October 28, the UN General Assembly approved by an overwhelming majority (120 votes in favor, 14 votes against and 45 abstentions) a resolution calling for a “cease of hostilities” in the Gaza Strip, which Israel opposed until today, Tuesday. A four-day humanitarian ceasefire was agreed with Hamas to release 50 hostages kidnapped in Israeli territory in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners and the provision of humanitarian aid throughout the Palestinian territories.

Israel, which voted against the resolution, received the support of only 13 countries, including its main ally the United States — some Latin American countries such as Paraguay and Guatemala and other Pacific nations.

