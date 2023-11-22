Top News

“A Black Day for the Environment”: Pesticide Use Reduction Fails in PE | Biodiversity

November 22, 2023
Matt Carlson

The European Parliament this Wednesday rejected a report on the European Commission’s proposal to halve the risk and use of pesticides by 2030. With a close final vote – 299 votes against, 207 votes in favor and 121 abstentions – the environment, public health and rapporteurs did not get the green light to negotiate a diploma with European Union (EU) governments.

