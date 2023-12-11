IDF admits only 10-15% of prisoners filmed naked are from Hamas | Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) admitted on Monday that only 10 to 15% of the roughly one hundred Palestinians filmed or photographed wearing only handcuffs and underwear were seen in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants had surrendered en masse. Indeed, members of the movement, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The newspaper cited two sources as saying that while Israeli forces were required to undress the men to ensure they did not have any hidden explosives, the dissemination of the images was a mistake, and this propaganda was not carried out. Voice of the Army, according to an article by defense journalist Amos Harel.

The images sparked outrage, with the Red Cross recalling that prisoners of war had a right not to be humiliated. “We strongly emphasize the importance of treating all detainees with humanity and dignity in accordance with international humanitarian law,” said Jessica Mawson, spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross. Guardian.

On social media, many indicated that they recognized one of those detained by the Israeli military, including in one journalist’s case, the head of delegation in Gaza, Tiya al-Kahlood. Al-Arabi al-Jadith (New Arabicin the English version), according to the release.

oh site from New Arabic (London-based, funded by Qatar) said it had no information on the journalist’s whereabouts and that his father-in-law had been killed in an Israeli bombardment of his family’s home in the north of the Gaza Strip. Law and his father, wife and son were injured.

According to figures from the International Federation of Journalists, at least 61 journalists have died in the Gaza Strip, and many more are still missing.