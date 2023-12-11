Top News

IDF admits only 10-15% of prisoners filmed naked are from Hamas | Israel

December 12, 2023
Matt Carlson

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) admitted on Monday that only 10 to 15% of the roughly one hundred Palestinians filmed or photographed wearing only handcuffs and underwear were seen in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants had surrendered en masse. Indeed, members of the movement, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

