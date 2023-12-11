Two dead and one injured in shooting in Switzerland

The suspect is absconding

Two people have been killed and one injured after a suspect opened fire at two separate locations in Sion, Switzerland. The police advance.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, is on the run and the motive for the attack is unknown.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect is known to the victims, police said.

Sion: coups de feu – deux morts et un blessé – appel à témoins

In a statementA search is underway for the suspect – believed to be driving a gray Peugeot 206 convertible – and the public is being asked not to approach the man (identified as Robin Sebastien) as he may be armed and considered dangerous.

They also called for witnesses associated with the suspect and asked that “anyone who can provide information about this person should contact the Valais Cantonal Police Operations Center.”

According to Reuters, the Small Arms Survey, a Switzerland-based organization that tracks global trends in gun violence, estimates the number of guns owned by civilians in the country at 2.3 million.