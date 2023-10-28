“I took pictures and sent them to friends. Is that bad?”: 13-year-old boy stabs mother to death, reports crime – World

“I took photos and sent them to my friends. Is that bad?”: 13-year-old boy who stabbed his mother to death and reported the crime

The teenager assaulted his mother with his newborn sister in the room. He will be tried as an adult for murder.

A 13-year-old boy stabbed his mother to death in Hialeah, Florida, on Thursday night. The young man, Derek Rosa, assaulted his mother with her newborn sister in the bedroom. After committing the crime, Derek called 911 (same as 112) to report that he had killed his mother. “Blood everywhere. I took a picture and sent it to my friends. Is that bad?” he told the emergency operator. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead with multiple stab wounds to the neck. Dailymail. The killer will be tried as an adult and his photo released to international media. In court, the family declared that the young man had never shown signs of violence and that he got along well with his mother. “He was a very quiet child and no one would have thought this would happen,” his father said. The boy is a respectable student. This shocked the community.