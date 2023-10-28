Be careful and learn how to spot fake olive oil – Executive Digest

At a time when the price of olive oil continues to rise and reach record levels, fraudulent practices in the commodity trade are also on the rise. Recently, ASAE has dismantled several olive oil counterfeiting schemes across the country. From illegally selling bottles with no label, to marketing olive pomace oil as extra virgin olive oil.

But how do you know if olive oil is fake?

Unadulterated extra virgin olive oil is one in which olive extract is diluted with other oils such as soybean. The easiest way to tell if the item you bought is fake is by its aroma. Extra virgin is made with fresh olives, so it has a fruity aroma. If you notice an aroma similar to cooking oil, chances are your olive oil is adulterated.

Another way to check the authenticity of olive oil is to freeze some in an ice cube tray. If it turns smooth and buttery, it’s extra virgin olive oil. If it doesn’t congeal and becomes pasty and white, it’s definitely fake. This is because adulterated olive oil usually contains soybean oil in its composition, which prevents coagulation.

Tips to Avoid Falling for Fake Olive Oil Scams

If the price of olive oil is lower than the market average, it is suspicious. Producing quality olive oil has its costs and a very low price may indicate adulteration.

Avoid olive oils that use terms like “Portuguese seasoning” or “Spanish seasoning.” Real olive oil is not classified as “spice”.

The date of manufacture, appearance and appearance are indicators of authenticity. Genuine products tend to display this information transparently.

Well-known brands have a reputation to maintain. Choosing them reduces the chances of buying a fake product.

Olive oils with certifications such as Protected Origin (DOP) or Protected Geographical Indication (IGP) are subject to strict quality and authenticity controls.

Are adulterated olive oils bad for your health?

Consuming adulterated olive oil poses no direct threat to health. The big problem is that consumers are deceived, after all, we buy the product believing that it is the original olive oil. Also, fake versions do not have the same nutritional composition. Therefore, they do not provide the nutritional benefits of real olive oil.

