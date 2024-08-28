Girl gets mistreated in luxury store and returns with “best revenge of the year”

UA woman who felt mistreated by staff at a luxury store in Chongqing, China has taken to social media to take revenge.

The woman, quoted by the international press, says she visited a Louis Vuitton store where staff were impatient, showed her only clothes outside the new collection, and refused to give her water. Keep in mind that these types of stores usually serve drinks, such as coffee or champagne. The woman said she decided to complain to the brand, which did not respond.

According to the woman, who wrote on Chinese site Xiaohongshu, she held a grudge for two months before hatching a plan of revenge – perhaps inspired by the movie ‘Pretty Woman’. [‘Um sonho de Mulher’, na tradução em português]When the main character is mistreated in a luxury store because of her appearance, she is later dressed differently and treated differently.

In the Julia Roberts-starrer, the woman simply said that it was a ‘big mistake’ that they treated her that way, and the woman in China ended up going further.

According to the South China Morning Post, user Xiaohongshu said she returned with two other people, who tried on all the clothes available at the store and drank champagne.

When it came time to pay for acting as she chose, the woman decided to pay in cash, charging the staff 600,000 yuan, about 75,293 euros.

As he said on stage, the woman saw the staff counting all the money and then told them that she had changed her mind and that, after all, she wasn’t going to take the brand’s products. “When they finished, I took my money and left. How can I buy their products to improve their professional performance?”, he wrote, referring to sales based on estimated objectives at some stores.

On the social network, some users commented, pointing out that it was “the best revenge of the year” and that it was a “deserving end”.

