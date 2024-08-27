Police shot and killed a man who came with two knives in Germany

There were German police R was then inducedReports of a 26-year-old man who attacked and threatened several passers-by on a street in Moers, West Germany.

German police shot and killed a man on Tuesday A man brandished two knives and threatened passers-by on a street in the western town of Moers in the North Rhine-Westphalia region, authorities said today.

Security forces said they were called to patrol a street nine kilometers west of Duisburg and 28 kilometers north of Düsseldorf after reports of a 26-year-old man attacking and threatening several passers-by.

At around 2:45pm (1:45pm Lisbon), agents found the man, who they said had been attacked with two knives, and shot him dead. No one else was injured, police said.

Three people were killed in Friday’s attack

The main suspect in the stabbing deaths of three people in Germany has handed himself in to police, confessed to the crimes and authorities are already investigating.

In a joint statement with the German public prosecutor’s office, the 26-year-old Syrian man “declared that he was responsible for the attack,” Dusseldorf police said.