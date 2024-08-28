Another oil depot fire in Russia after Ukraine attack | War in Ukraine

A fuel depot in Russia’s Rostov province was set on fire following the attack Drones According to local authorities, Ukrainians early Wednesday morning. This is the second attack on a fuel depot in the same area in a month.

Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said the attack took place in Kamensky district and there were no casualties. Videos are circulating on social media showing huge clouds of smoke and flames surrounding the warehouse complex. The Reuters was able to identify the location in one of the videos as actually being in the district Kamensky.

Russian air defense units destroyed four Drones flew at night over the region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, without specifying a specific attack on an oil depot. Earlier, the Basa Telegram channel, close to the Russian security services, reported that three tanks were burning after two at the Kamensky oil depot. Drones have fallen in the area.

The city where the deposits are located is 15 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, the Luhansk region, currently occupied by Russia.

In early August, a fuel depot in the Kamensky District was attacked. Wednesday’s attack came as tanks were still burning at another oil depot in Rostov, Proletarsk district, about ten days after the Ukrainian attack, according to Russian Telegram channels.

Alexander Kusev, governor of Voronezh province, which borders Ukraine, said of a wreckage. drone A Ukrainian launch in the area caused fires “near explosives” but no explosions. The fires have been extinguished, Gusev said in a telegram, and residents have begun returning to their homes in the two villages they were evacuated from.

The attack was carried out by Ukrainian military intelligence services, HUR and special operations forces, an anonymous HUR source said. Independence of Kiev.

“These facilities are part of the Russian military-industrial complex and play a direct role in providing logistics to the Russian occupation forces,” the same source said.

Both sides deny the existence of civilian targets in the war that has raged for 30 months since Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Kiev says its airstrikes are aimed at destroying Moscow’s core of energy, transport and military personnel. War effort.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin responded to an idea put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday about a plan to end the war. “This is not the first time we have heard such statements from representatives of the Kiev regime,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky said he wanted to present details of his plan to end the war and reach the negotiating table to US President Joe Biden and the two presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Advantage against Russia.

In Moscow, Peskov made it clear that the calculations of Kremlin decision-makers had not changed in any way as Ukrainian forces occupied 1,300 square kilometers in Kursk province: “We will continue with us. Special military action and we will all achieve our objectives.