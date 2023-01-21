The teams announced Saturday that four-time Oakland Athletics third baseman Sal Bando, who later played and became general manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, died Friday at the age of 78.

Bando won three consecutive World Championships as a first-team captain from 1972 to 1974, and led the American League in extra base hits (64), doubles (32) and total bases (295) during the 1973 season, when he hit . 287 while playing in 162 games.

The athletics team said in a statement that Pandu was diagnosed with cancer more than five years ago.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Pandu family grieve to announce the death of their husband and father, Sal,” the Pandu family said in a statement. “…Sandy, Sal’s wife of 54 years, and sons Sal Jr., Sonny and Steve, send their love to family, friends and fans who mourn the loss of a humble and loyal man.”

Bando, who starred in college at Arizona State, represented the A’s in the All-Star Game in 1969 and from 1972 to 1974. During his 16-season career that began with the Kansas City Athletics in 1966, 254 batting average for life with 242 home runs and 1,031 RBI.

Bando finished his playing career with the Brewers in 1981 before moving into the front office with the team, initially working as a special assistant. He was promoted to general manager after the 1991 season and served in that position until 1999. He was inducted into the team’s Wall of Honor in 2014.

“Sall has proudly impacted the organization for many years as a player and as an executive,” Rick Schlesinger, Brewers vice president of business operations, said in a statement. “His addition to the team in 1977 helped establish the Brewers’ first great era of baseball. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal’s loved ones.”