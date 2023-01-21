The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to feature ultra-thin curved edges

the iPhone 15 The Pro models will have thinner curved edges compared to the Pro iPhone 14 Pro models, which will likely result in an Apple Watch-like appearance, according to the leaker known as “shrimp. “
Apple Pro shrimp explained The next generation “Pro” Iphone The models will still have flat screens, as the edges should only be curved. According to a source speaking to the leaker, this combination of slimmer bezels and curved edges could result in a similar look to the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8.
It is claimed that the curved front glass will also be present in the design of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, but these devices will not have thinner bezels compared to iPhone 14 Loans. ShrimpApplePro added that the iPhone 15 lineup will have the same display sizes as last year’s iPhone 14 lineup.
Last year, a leaker was among the first to say that the iPhone 15 Pro models would feature Titanium frame with curved back edges. ShrimpApplePro has developed a good track record for revealing accurate information about Apple’s plans, so their claims are worth taking seriously.
