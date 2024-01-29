Donald Trump's Lamborghini Sold at Auction for €1 Million… 5 Times Asking – Executive Digest

A special Lamborghini Diablo built for Donald Trump nearly 30 years ago has sold at auction for five times the car's estimated value. A limited edition 1997 Diablo VT Roadster sold at Barrett-Jackson Auctions for an impressive $1.1 million (about €1 million).

This is a Le Mans blue 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster, a unique piece. Built as a successor to the legendary Lamborghini Countach, this 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster was one of only 132 produced for the US market between 1997-99.

But what makes this Diablo unique is that it was built by former US President Donald J. Ordered new by Trump, he owned and drove it until he sold it in the summer of 2002.

Trump was allowed to order this custom Diablo because of a special relationship with Lamborghini, which provided him with some “loan” Diablos for brand and model promotional purposes.

A former US president ordered it in Blue Le Mans paint color, making it the only Diablo painted in this shade in 1997. The car was further personalized with a “Donald Trump 1997 Diablo” plaque installed on the door.

This special Lamborghini Diablo hides a 5.7-litre, 48-valve V12 engine that delivers 492 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm through a 5-speed manual transmission and a fully automatic engine.

The supercar accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 202 kmph.

Also, the odometer registers only 24,834 km.

The sale of Trump's supercar includes the car's manuals/books, two tool bags and a cover.