Donald Trump says he will turn himself in to authorities on Thursday America

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) surrendered Thursday to authorities in the state of Georgia, where he is accused of tampering with the 2020 election results.

Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social, that his “trip” to Atlanta on Thursday was not to do any murder, but to “make the right call.”

The former president is referring to one of the prosecutor’s key assets: a recording of Trump asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to “find” enough votes to win the state.







In the release, Trump again accused the prosecutor, Fannie Willis, of presiding over a witch hunt.

It was also learned this Tuesday that Donald Trump’s bail was set at $200,000 in the ongoing process in Georgia.

The bail agreement, set out in a document signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys, prohibits the former governor from threatening other defendants, witnesses or victims involved in the case, including on social media.

The order states that Trump cannot make any “direct or indirect threats” against witnesses or other defendants. And it apparently includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another person on social media.”

The Republican president is prohibited from communicating in any way about the case with any co-defendant or witness, except through attorneys.

Willis set a deadline of Friday afternoon (5 p.m. Lisbon) for Trump and the remaining 18 defendants to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail.







The district attorney has proposed that the charges against the defendants will be read during the week of September 5 and the case will come up for trial in March.

Following more than two years of investigations led by attorney Fannie Willis, Trump was charged with attempting to rig the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia.

The former president faces 13 charges, including violation of the Anti-Corruption Act, which carries a prison sentence if convicted.

Among those accused are his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Trump has already received four impeachments for trying to sway the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and in the process, special counsel Jack Smith has proposed opening an investigation into January 2024, just days before the Republican primaries begin.

In New York, Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents in a case involving porn actress Stormy Daniels, who had an affair with the former president in 2006, and is expected in court on March 25.

In Florida, the Republican faces 40 charges of theft and possession of classified documents and is scheduled to appear in court on May 20, months before the 2024 presidential election.